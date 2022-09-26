The countdown is on: T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

For the readers interested in the stock health of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO). It is currently valued at $0.11. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.1118, after setting-off with the price of $0.1057. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.0932 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.09.Recently in News on September 22, 2022, T2 Biosystems Announces Commercial Expansion Through Distributor in Baltic Region. T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistant genes, today announced the execution of a territory exclusive distribution agreement in the Baltic Region, including Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Under the terms of the agreement, T2 Biosystems will sell T2Dx® Instruments, along with T2Bacteria®, T2Candida® and T2Resistance® Panels through the distributor. You can read further details here

T2 Biosystems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5850 on 04/01/22, with the lowest value was $0.0890 for the same time period, recorded on 09/22/22.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) full year performance was -89.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, T2 Biosystems Inc. shares are logging -90.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $1.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 47651994 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) recorded performance in the market was -79.47%, having the revenues showcasing -29.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.50M, as it employees total of 182 workers.

Specialists analysis on T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the T2 Biosystems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1652, with a change in the price was noted -0.29. In a similar fashion, T2 Biosystems Inc. posted a movement of -73.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 28,363,742 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

Raw Stochastic average of T2 Biosystems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.32%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.96%, alongside a downfall of -89.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.33% during last recorded quarter.