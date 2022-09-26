The clock is ticking: Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) is priced at $0.41 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.3914 and reached a high price of $0.4099, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.38. The stock touched a low price of $0.37.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, Aspira Women’s Health Announces Publication of its Second-Generation MultiVariate Index Assay, OVERA®, in the Detection of Cancer in Filipino Women. Data demonstrates the accuracy of Aspira’s multivariate assessment test OVERA in a non-White population and concludes use of OVERA to be better than CA-125 in detecting early-stage cancer in women with a pelvic mass. You can read further details here

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8500 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.3210 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) full year performance was -88.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. shares are logging -89.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.32 and $3.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 564769 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) recorded performance in the market was -77.12%, having the revenues showcasing -21.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.70M, as it employees total of 106 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6722, with a change in the price was noted -0.30. In a similar fashion, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. posted a movement of -42.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 835,114 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AWH is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Technical rundown of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH)

Raw Stochastic average of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.30%.

Considering, the past performance of Aspira Women’s Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.18%, alongside a downfall of -88.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.27% during last recorded quarter.