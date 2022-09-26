Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

At the end of the latest market close, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) was valued at $2.07. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.07 while reaching the peak value of $2.15 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.86. The stock current value is $2.13.Recently in News on August 25, 2022, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of US$21.5 million Initial Public Offering Including Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX) (the “Company” or “Starbox Group”), a service provider of cash rebates, digital advertising, and payment solutions, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,375,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per ordinary share, including 375,000 ordinary shares issued pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 23, 2022 under the ticker symbol “STBX.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -95.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.06 and $46.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 680309 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) recorded performance in the market was -86.17%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 95.85M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

Analysts verdict on Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -86.17%. The shares increased approximately by -25.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -78.33% in the period of the last 30 days.