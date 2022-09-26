Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) was down -14.48%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX), which is $2.81 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.17 after opening rate of $3.08 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.71 before closing at $3.28.Recently in News on September 22, 2022, Virax Biolabs Group Limited Announces Distribution Agreement to Market Monkeypox Virus Real-Time PCR Detection Kit with Cosmos Holdings Inc. Exclusive distribution agreement signed with Cosmos Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: COSM), providing for exclusive distribution rights in Greece and Cyrus with the opportunity for Cosmos to distribute across Europe on a non-exclusive basis. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Virax Biolabs Group Limited shares are logging -90.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.42 and $29.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 679166 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) recorded performance in the market was -84.59%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.31M, as it employees total of 6 workers.

Analysts verdict on Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Virax Biolabs Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Virax Biolabs Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.59%. The shares increased approximately by 6.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -36.25% in the period of the last 30 days.