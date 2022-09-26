Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE). It is currently valued at $15.45. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $16.30, after setting-off with the price of $16.25. Company’s stock value dipped to $15.355 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.08.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, Cenovus Announces Pricing of Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Series of Notes. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced today the total consideration payable in connection with its previously announced tender offers to purchase for cash (i) up to $1,697,486,675 aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the “Pool 1 Maximum Amount”), of its 4.250% Notes due 2027, its 4.400% Notes due 2029, its 4.450% Notes due 2042, its 5.200% Notes due 2043, its 5.375% Notes due 2025 and its 5.400% Notes due 2047 (collectively, the “Pool 1 Notes”), and (ii) up to $500,000,000 aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the “Pool 2 Maximum Amount” and, together with the Pool 1 Maximum Amount, the “Maximum Amounts”), of its 6.750% Notes due 2039, its 6.800% Notes due 2037 and its 5.250% Notes due 2037 (collectively, the “Pool 2 Notes” and, together with the Pool 1 Notes, the “Notes”), subject to prioritized acceptance levels listed in the table below (“Acceptance Priority Levels”) and the terms and conditions of the tender offers. You can read further details here

Cenovus Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.91 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $12.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) full year performance was 61.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are logging -37.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.17 and $24.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12140800 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) recorded performance in the market was 25.81%, having the revenues showcasing -17.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.72B, as it employees total of 5938 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Cenovus Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.28, with a change in the price was noted -2.99. In a similar fashion, Cenovus Energy Inc. posted a movement of -16.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,596,100 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVE is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.54.

Technical breakdown of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Raw Stochastic average of Cenovus Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.73%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cenovus Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.86%, alongside a boost of 61.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.95% during last recorded quarter.