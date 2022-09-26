Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) is priced at $2.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.09 and reached a high price of $3.09, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.15. The stock touched a low price of $2.69.Recently in News on August 8, 2022, Overseas Shipholding Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”), a leading provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, today reported results for the second quarter 2022. You can read further details here

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.39 on 09/12/22, with the lowest value was $1.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/31/22.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) full year performance was 31.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares are logging -18.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.64 and $3.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1015434 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) recorded performance in the market was 47.34%, having the revenues showcasing 32.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 277.69M, as it employees total of 953 workers.

Analysts verdict on Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.46, with a change in the price was noted +0.71. In a similar fashion, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. posted a movement of +34.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 285,799 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OSG is recording 1.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.25.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.16%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.90%, alongside a boost of 31.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.54% during last recorded quarter.