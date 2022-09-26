Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN). It is currently valued at $52.89. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $94.999, after setting-off with the price of $27.25. Company’s stock value dipped to $25.17 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $27.54.Recently in News on August 18, 2022, Golden Sun Education Group Limited to Resume In-person Tutorial Services in Shanghai. Golden Sun Education Group Limited (the “Company” or “Golden Sun”) (Nasdaq: GSUN), a provider of tutorial services in China, today announced that on August 9, 2022, following the ease of the control and preventive measures associated with the Covid-19 pandemic in Shanghai, the Company has applied to resume in-person tutorial services with the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, and expects to receive official approval by the end of August 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golden Sun Education Group Limited shares are logging -44.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 294.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.41 and $95.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1353752 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) recorded performance in the market was 224.48%, having the revenues showcasing 167.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 955.19M, as it employees total of 454 workers.

Analysts verdict on Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Golden Sun Education Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Sun Education Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Golden Sun Education Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 224.48%. The shares increased approximately by 76.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 95.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 167.12% during last recorded quarter.