Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), which is $5.37 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.45 after opening rate of $5.43 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.30 before closing at $5.60.Recently in News on August 25, 2022, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Material Fact – Stock Buyback Program. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors has approved, at the meeting held on August 25, 2022, a stock buyback program, which will be effective as of this date, and authorizes the Company to buy up to 75,000,000 own preferred shares, without a capital reduction, to be held in treasury, cancelled or replaced in the market, pursuant to Article 30, §§ 1 and 2, of the Brazilian Corporate Law (Law No. 6,404/76) and CVM Resolution 77/22. You can read further details here

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.89 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $3.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) full year performance was 24.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares are logging -7.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.54 and $5.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 56385364 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) recorded performance in the market was 45.72%, having the revenues showcasing 24.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.81B, as it employees total of 100600 workers.

Specialists analysis on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.82, with a change in the price was noted +0.73. In a similar fashion, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. posted a movement of +15.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 44,933,324 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ITUB is recording 4.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.50.

Trends and Technical analysis: Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Raw Stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.50%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.26%, alongside a boost of 24.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.04% during last recorded quarter.