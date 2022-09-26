Inpixon (INPX): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Inpixon (INPX), which is $0.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.12 after opening rate of $0.1195 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.1125 before closing at $0.12.Recently in News on September 26, 2022, KINS Technology Group Inc. Announces Execution of Merger Agreement to Acquire Leading Workplace Experience Platform Business. KINS Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: KINZ) (“KINS”), a special purpose acquisition corporation sponsored by KINS Capital LLC, announced the execution of an agreement and plan of merger the (“Merger Agreement”) pursuant to which it will acquire a leading-edge workplace experience application business from Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX). The transaction will be structured as a business combination with Inpixon’s wholly owned subsidiary, CXApp Holdings Corp (“CXApp”) and is anticipated to result in Inpixon shareholders receiving shares of KINS capital stock valued at approximately $69 million (the “Business Combination”). The transaction has been approved by each of the Board of Directors of KINS, CXApp and Inpixon and is expected to be consummated in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory and stockholder approval by the stockholders of KINZ and the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Inpixon had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6300 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.1125 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Inpixon (INPX) full year performance was -86.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Inpixon shares are logging -85.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.11 and $1.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17012991 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Inpixon (INPX) recorded performance in the market was -80.70%, having the revenues showcasing -14.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.37M, as it employees total of 210 workers.

Inpixon (INPX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Inpixon a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1583, with a change in the price was noted -0.08. In a similar fashion, Inpixon posted a movement of -33.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,977,694 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INPX is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Inpixon (INPX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Inpixon in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.39%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Inpixon, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.16%, alongside a downfall of -86.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.22% during last recorded quarter.