Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

For the readers interested in the stock health of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI). It is currently valued at $0.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.2545, after setting-off with the price of $0.25. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.221 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.24.Recently in News on September 23, 2022, Guardforce AI Partners with Riversoft Inc. to Co-Develop and Launch a Robotic Travel Concierge Solution for the Tourism Industry. Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, announced today that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Riversoft Inc. (“Riversoft”), a Peakwork Company who is specialized in travel management software, to co-develop and co-launch contactless travel services with its existing GFAI’s Concierge robots. Guardforce AI and Riversoft plan to co-develop these contactless travel services in a new robotic solution to be known as Robot Travel Agency (“RTA”). You can read further details here

Guardforce AI Co. Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) full year performance was -96.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares are logging -94.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $4.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1160445 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) recorded performance in the market was -77.31%, having the revenues showcasing -54.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.35M, as it employees total of 1781 workers.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Guardforce AI Co. Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4056, with a change in the price was noted -0.43. In a similar fashion, Guardforce AI Co. Limited posted a movement of -63.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,612,454 in trading volumes.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co. Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.49%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Guardforce AI Co. Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.44%, alongside a downfall of -96.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.63% during last recorded quarter.