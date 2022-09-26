Gear up for the change! Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has hit the volume of 4220059

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is priced at $14.76 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.06 and reached a high price of $13.48, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.45. The stock touched a low price of $13.01.Recently in News on September 23, 2022, PG&E and EQT Set to Join S&P 500; ExlService to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600. S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:. You can read further details here

Leslie’s Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.40 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $13.01 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) full year performance was -37.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leslie’s Inc. shares are logging -39.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.01 and $24.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4220059 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) recorded performance in the market was -43.15%, having the revenues showcasing -17.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.43B, as it employees total of 3700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Leslie’s Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.11, with a change in the price was noted -5.10. In a similar fashion, Leslie’s Inc. posted a movement of -25.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,940,167 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

Raw Stochastic average of Leslie’s Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Leslie’s Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.95%, alongside a downfall of -37.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.13% during last recorded quarter.