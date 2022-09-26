Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

For the readers interested in the stock health of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR). It is currently valued at $1.55. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.82, after setting-off with the price of $1.56. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.42 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.73.Recently in News on September 8, 2022, SOBRsafe to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of industry-leading alcohol detection solutions, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on September 14, 2022. You can read further details here

SOBR Safe Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.7500 on 02/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.8003 for the same time period, recorded on 06/15/22.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) full year performance was -82.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SOBR Safe Inc. shares are logging -89.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $15.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1880867 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) recorded performance in the market was -82.60%, having the revenues showcasing 66.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.00M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5488, with a change in the price was noted -4.99. In a similar fashion, SOBR Safe Inc. posted a movement of -76.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 825,650 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOBR is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

Raw Stochastic average of SOBR Safe Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.03%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SOBR Safe Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -84.10%, alongside a downfall of -82.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 66.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by 43.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 66.38% during last recorded quarter.