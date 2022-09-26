Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN): Investing has never been easier

For the readers interested in the stock health of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN). It is currently valued at $18.29. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.33, after setting-off with the price of $17.51. Company’s stock value dipped to $17.0229 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.74.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, Day One Appoints Garry Nicholson as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DAWN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for people of all ages with life-threatening diseases, today announced the appointment of Garry Nicholson as chairman of its board of directors. Mr. Nicholson brings more than 30 years of pharmaceutical and biotech oncology experience and previously served as president of Pfizer Oncology where he led its global oncology franchise. Day One co-founder Julie Grant, who served as board chair since 2021, will continue to serve as a member of the board of directors. You can read further details here

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.35 on 08/12/22, with the lowest value was $5.44 for the same time period, recorded on 05/27/22.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) full year performance was -24.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -35.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 236.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.44 and $28.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 762401 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) recorded performance in the market was 8.55%, having the revenues showcasing 2.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.30B, as it employees total of 94 workers.

Specialists analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.83, with a change in the price was noted +9.01. In a similar fashion, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +97.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,334,881 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DAWN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

Raw Stochastic average of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.54%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 93.14%, alongside a downfall of -24.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.87% during last recorded quarter.