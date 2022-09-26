Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

At the end of the latest market close, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) was valued at $0.40. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.37 while reaching the peak value of $0.39 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.2975. The stock current value is $0.34.Recently in News on August 23, 2022, Crown Electrokinetics Issues Letter to Shareholders Commenting on Initial Purchase Orders from Hudson Pacific and the Impact of the Inflation Reduction Act. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company, today released a letter to its shareholders with an update on its recently announced initial purchase orders from Hudson Pacific, along with the adoption of the recently announced Inflation Reduction Act. You can read further details here

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8899 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.2975 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) full year performance was -90.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. shares are logging -92.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $4.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 869740 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) recorded performance in the market was -91.48%, having the revenues showcasing -65.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.30M, as it employees total of 30 workers.

Specialists analysis on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8345, with a change in the price was noted -0.83. In a similar fashion, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. posted a movement of -70.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 509,278 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRKN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

Raw Stochastic average of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.51%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -91.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -79.76%, alongside a downfall of -90.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -65.31% during last recorded quarter.