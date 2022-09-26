Buying a Nogin Inc. (NOGN) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Letâ€™s start up with the current stock price of Nogin Inc. (NOGN), which is $1.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.47 after opening rate of $1.28 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.27 before closing at $1.31.

The 1-year high price for the companyâ€™s stock is recorded $11.5100 on 08/18/22, with the lowest value was $1.1903 for the same time period, recorded on 09/22/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stockâ€™s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nogin Inc. shares are logging -87.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stockâ€™s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.19 and $11.51.

The companyâ€™s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 797617 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nogin Inc. (NOGN) recorded performance in the market was -85.80%, having the revenues showcasing -86.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 87.40M.

Specialists analysis on Nogin Inc. (NOGN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nogin Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.5358, with a change in the price was noted -8.58. In a similar fashion, Nogin Inc. posted a movement of -85.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 369,473 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the companyâ€™s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholdersâ€™ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholdersâ€™ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NOGN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Nogin Inc. (NOGN)

Raw Stochastic average of Nogin Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.23%. In the last 20 days, the companyâ€™s Stochastic %K was 1.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.13%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the companyâ€™s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.80%. The shares increased approximately by 3.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -86.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -86.01% during last recorded quarter.