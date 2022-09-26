bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF) is priced at $2.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.55 and reached a high price of $2.5991, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.72. The stock touched a low price of $2.09.Recently in News on September 14, 2022, bioAffinity Technologies Publishes Peer-Reviewed Results of High-Throughput Flow Cytometry Use for Evaluating Lung Health in PLOS ONE. bioAffinity Technologies, (NASDAQ: BIAF, BIAFW), a biotechnology company that develops noninvasive, early-stage diagnostics to detect cancer and diseases of the lung, today announced publication of its research in high-throughput flow cytometry analysis of sputum. The journal PLOS ONE, published Sputum analysis by flow cytometry; an effective platform to analyze the lung environment reporting on results of analyzing sputum by flow cytometry as the basis for high-throughput diagnostic tests to determine the health of the lung. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, bioAffinity Technologies Inc. shares are logging -86.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and -21.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.68 and $15.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 520234 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF) recorded performance in the market was -74.58%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.41M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

The Analysts eye on bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the bioAffinity Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF)

Considering, the past performance of bioAffinity Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.58%.