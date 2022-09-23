ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET): Investing has never been easier

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is priced at $1.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.9512 and reached a high price of $1.15, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.96. The stock touched a low price of $0.94.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces Planned Acquisition of Henan Baodun, Expanding to Short Videos Ecommerce. ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (“ZW Data” or the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, today announced that it has signed a letter of intent (“LOI”), and has formally proposed an acquisition offer to Henan Baodun Information Technology Co., Ltd (“Baodun”). Pursuant to the LOI, the offer price and terms will be negotiated and determined upon completion of due diligence, and the completion of the transaction is envisaged in the fourth quarter of 2022. Upon the completion of the acquisition, Baodun will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and will remain its independency in operation to provide one-stop eCommerce marketing service solutions and full agency operation services for customers. You can read further details here

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2200 on 08/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.2803 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) full year performance was -18.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares are logging -34.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 278.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $1.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1377907 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) recorded performance in the market was 6.00%, having the revenues showcasing 207.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.22M, as it employees total of 85 workers.

The Analysts eye on ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5765, with a change in the price was noted +0.55. In a similar fashion, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +108.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 541,012 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNET is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

Raw Stochastic average of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.11%.

Considering, the past performance of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.33%, alongside a downfall of -18.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 207.16% during last recorded quarter.