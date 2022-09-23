The Stars are Aligning for Holders of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) is priced at $0.93 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.02 and reached a high price of $1.0688, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.02. The stock touched a low price of $0.8945.Recently in News on September 21, 2022, Hepsiburada launches new art category, SanatBurada, helping to bring together young artists and art lovers. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a “Hepsiburada”) (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, announces the launch of SanatBurada (‘Art is Here’), Hepsiburada’s new contemporary art category. You can read further details here

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8100 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.5918 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) full year performance was -85.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are logging -86.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.59 and $7.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 646080 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) recorded performance in the market was -51.30%, having the revenues showcasing 34.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 303.21M, as it employees total of 3789 workers.

Market experts do have their say about D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0358, with a change in the price was noted -0.67. In a similar fashion, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. posted a movement of -41.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 670,740 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Raw Stochastic average of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.55%, alongside a downfall of -85.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.45% during last recorded quarter.