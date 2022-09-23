Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY): Investors are paying attention to this stock

For the readers interested in the stock health of Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY). It is currently valued at $0.22. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.2189, after setting-off with the price of $0.2179. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.2017 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.21.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, Quanergy 3D LiDAR Integration with Network Optix Product Suite Provides Advanced Business Insights. First-ever LIDAR integration for Network Optix Delivers Superior Accuracy. You can read further details here

Quanergy Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.0601 on 01/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.2010 for the same time period, recorded on 09/20/22.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) full year performance was -97.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quanergy Systems Inc. shares are logging -97.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $10.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 956825 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) recorded performance in the market was -97.83%, having the revenues showcasing -50.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.61M, as it employees total of 130 workers.

Specialists analysis on Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5353, with a change in the price was noted -1.55. In a similar fashion, Quanergy Systems Inc. posted a movement of -87.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,792,181 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

Raw Stochastic average of Quanergy Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.14%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -97.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -90.37%, alongside a downfall of -97.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -27.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by -25.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.90% during last recorded quarter.