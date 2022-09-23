Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Suzano S.A. (SUZ), which is $8.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.64 after opening rate of $8.38 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.30 before closing at $8.35.Recently in News on September 21, 2022, Suzano reinforces commitment to China at Shanghai Pulp Week 2022. Suzano unveils plans for a new ‘Innovability Hub’ in Shanghai and initiates the establishment of the Sustainability Development Committee with the China Pulp and Paper Industry Chamber of Commerce. You can read further details here

Suzano S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.82 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $8.06 for the same time period, recorded on 07/21/22.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) full year performance was -14.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Suzano S.A. shares are logging -32.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.06 and $12.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1755600 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Suzano S.A. (SUZ) recorded performance in the market was -19.40%, having the revenues showcasing -1.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.84B.

The Analysts eye on Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.46, with a change in the price was noted -1.49. In a similar fashion, Suzano S.A. posted a movement of -14.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,456,474 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Suzano S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.93%.

Considering, the past performance of Suzano S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.40%, alongside a downfall of -14.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.71% during last recorded quarter.