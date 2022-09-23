Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) was valued at $0.24. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.2619 while reaching the peak value of $0.2619 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.2301. The stock current value is $0.25.Recently in News on September 22, 2022, Performance Shipping Inc. Announces a US$45,000 Per Day Time Charter Contract for 7-10 Months. Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) (“we” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Trafigura Maritime Logistics Pte Ltd (the “Charterer”) for the LR2 Aframax oil product tanker the M/T Alpine Amalia, to be renamed P. Aliki, the acquisition of which was previously announced. The gross charter rate will be US$45,000 per day for a period of minimum seven (7) months to a maximum of ten (10) months at the option of the Charterer and will commence following the vessel’s delivery to the Company expected in November. This charter is expected to generate approximately a minimum of US$9.5 million to a maximum of US$13.7 million in gross revenue (a minimum of US$5.7 million to a maximum of US$8.2 million in cashflow after debt service, respectively), depending on the duration of the charter. You can read further details here

Performance Shipping Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.7500 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.2250 for the same time period, recorded on 07/26/22.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) full year performance was -95.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Performance Shipping Inc. shares are logging -95.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $6.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2446394 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) recorded performance in the market was -93.36%, having the revenues showcasing -63.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.21M, as it employees total of 152 workers.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8396, with a change in the price was noted -2.36. In a similar fashion, Performance Shipping Inc. posted a movement of -90.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,637,464 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PSHG is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.39.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Performance Shipping Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.12%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Performance Shipping Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -93.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -92.05%, alongside a downfall of -95.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -63.22% during last recorded quarter.