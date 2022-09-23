Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), which is $3.25 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.60 after opening rate of $3.38 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.25 before closing at $3.36.Recently in News on September 21, 2022, Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – A NAT Suexmax tanker today commenced a one year Time Charter contract. Wednesday, September 21, 2022. You can read further details here

Nordic American Tankers Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.60 on 09/22/22, with the lowest value was $1.40 for the same time period, recorded on 02/08/22.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) full year performance was 43.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nordic American Tankers Limited shares are logging -8.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.40 and $3.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5327616 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) recorded performance in the market was 92.31%, having the revenues showcasing 59.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 684.90M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Specialists analysis on Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nordic American Tankers Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.47, with a change in the price was noted +0.69. In a similar fashion, Nordic American Tankers Limited posted a movement of +26.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,750,835 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NAT is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.53.

Trends and Technical analysis: Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

Raw Stochastic average of Nordic American Tankers Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.58%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 92.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 71.96%, alongside a boost of 43.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 59.31% during last recorded quarter.