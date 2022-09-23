Market data suggests positive returns on MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)

At the end of the latest market close, MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) was valued at $1.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.41 while reaching the peak value of $1.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.33. The stock current value is $1.35.Recently in News on September 22, 2022, MediWound Announces Concurrent Registered Direct and Private Placement Offerings Priced At-the-Market of Approximately $30 Million. MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation biotherapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with several institutional and accredited investors (the “Registered Direct Securities Purchase Agreement”) for the sale and purchase of 7,575,513 shares of the Company’s ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.01 (the “Ordinary Shares”), at a purchase price of $1.75 per share, in a registered direct offering (the “Registered Direct Offering”). Additionally pursuant to the Registered Direct Securities Purchase Agreement, the Company has also agreed to issue to these investors unregistered warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase up to 7,575,513 Ordinary Shares in a concurrent private placement. The Warrants will have an exercise price of $1.925 per Ordinary Share and will become exercisable upon the Company’s receipt of shareholder approval to increase the number of its authorized Ordinary Shares, pursuant to the Company’s Amended and Restated Articles of Association, and will expire four years thereafter. The gross proceeds of the Registered Direct Offering are expected to be approximately $13.26 million. The Company expects the Registered Direct Offering to close on or about September 26, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

MediWound Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3800 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $1.2100 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) full year performance was -61.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MediWound Ltd. shares are logging -66.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.21 and $4.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 884822 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) recorded performance in the market was -42.80%, having the revenues showcasing -12.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.00M, as it employees total of 77 workers.

The Analysts eye on MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8090, with a change in the price was noted -0.77. In a similar fashion, MediWound Ltd. posted a movement of -36.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 112,092 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)

Raw Stochastic average of MediWound Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.94%.

Considering, the past performance of MediWound Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.41%, alongside a downfall of -61.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -27.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.90% during last recorded quarter.