Here is what you need to look for: iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC), which is $1.91 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.025 after opening rate of $1.51 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.51 before closing at $1.51.Recently in News on September 22, 2022, iSpecimen Names Chief Financial Officer, Tracy Curley, Interim CEO. Current President and CEO, Christopher Ianelli, to Leave Company. You can read further details here

iSpecimen Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.8000 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.5100 for the same time period, recorded on 09/22/22.

iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) full year performance was -67.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, iSpecimen Inc. shares are logging -93.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.51 and $28.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 603356 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) recorded performance in the market was -75.54%, having the revenues showcasing -22.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.55M, as it employees total of 59 workers.

The Analysts eye on iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.4545, with a change in the price was noted -1.28. In a similar fashion, iSpecimen Inc. posted a movement of -40.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 106,646 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ISPC is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Technical rundown of iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC)

Raw Stochastic average of iSpecimen Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.18%.

Considering, the past performance of iSpecimen Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -75.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.84%, alongside a downfall of -67.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.67% during last recorded quarter.