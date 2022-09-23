Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV): Ready for an explosive trading day

At the end of the latest market close, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) was valued at $3.59. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.59 while reaching the peak value of $3.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.66. The stock current value is $3.03.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, Grove Announces Participation in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable consumer products company and certified B Corp™, today announced that the Company will participate in the upcoming Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference. The Company will host a fireside chat presentation at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. You can read further details here

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.50 on 06/21/22, with the lowest value was $2.66 for the same time period, recorded on 09/22/22.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) full year performance was -68.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares are logging -75.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and -11.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.41 and $12.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 530229 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) recorded performance in the market was -69.30%, having the revenues showcasing -54.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 477.16M, as it employees total of 900 workers.

Analysts verdict on Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.65, with a change in the price was noted -6.89. In a similar fashion, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -69.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 829,111 in trading volumes.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.20%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.21%, alongside a downfall of -68.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -54.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by -41.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.57% during last recorded quarter.