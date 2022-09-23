Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG). It is currently valued at $1.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.49, after setting-off with the price of $1.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.3988 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.40.Recently in News on September 22, 2022, Glory Star Announces General Meeting of Shareholders. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (“Glory Star” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GSMG), a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, today announced that it has called a general meeting of shareholders (the “General Meeting”), to be held on October 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Beijing time), at the offices of the Company, located at 22F, Block B, Xinhua Technology Building, No. 8 Tuofangying South Road, Jiuxianqiao, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100016, People’s Republic of China. You can read further details here

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4900 on 09/22/22, with the lowest value was $0.5667 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) full year performance was -25.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited shares are logging -30.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.57 and $2.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1337197 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) recorded performance in the market was 25.42%, having the revenues showcasing 78.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 100.09M, as it employees total of 162 workers.

Specialists analysis on Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0944, with a change in the price was noted +0.67. In a similar fashion, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited posted a movement of +83.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 239,535 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GSMG is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)

Raw Stochastic average of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.51%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 46.53%, alongside a downfall of -25.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 78.42% during last recorded quarter.