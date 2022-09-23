Frontline Ltd. (FRO): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, Frontline Ltd. (FRO) was valued at $12.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.16 while reaching the peak value of $13.53 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.825. The stock current value is $11.99.Recently in News on September 2, 2022, FRO – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022. Frontline Ltd. announces that its 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 30, 2022. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2021 can be found on our website at www.frontline.bm and attached to this press release. You can read further details here

Frontline Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.85 on 09/19/22, with the lowest value was $6.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) full year performance was 57.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Frontline Ltd. shares are logging -13.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.10 and $13.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3610917 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Frontline Ltd. (FRO) recorded performance in the market was 82.46%, having the revenues showcasing 49.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.92B, as it employees total of 79 workers.

The Analysts eye on Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.17, with a change in the price was noted +3.80. In a similar fashion, Frontline Ltd. posted a movement of +46.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,056,601 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FRO is recording 1.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.00.

Technical rundown of Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

Raw Stochastic average of Frontline Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.94%.

Considering, the past performance of Frontline Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 82.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.41%, alongside a boost of 57.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.65% during last recorded quarter.