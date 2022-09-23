Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

At the end of the latest market close, Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) was valued at $2.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.23 while reaching the peak value of $2.88 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.15. The stock current value is $2.53.Recently in News on September 21, 2022, Forza X1’s Next Level Helm Innovation to Be Powered by Garmin. Garmin, the World’s Most Recognized Marine Electronics Manufacturer, Joins Forza X1 to Create Enhanced User Experience for FX1 All-Electric Boat. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Forza X1 Inc. shares are logging -83.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.18 and $15.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2407165 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) recorded performance in the market was -66.22%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.71M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Specialists analysis on Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA)

Trends and Technical analysis: Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.16%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.22%. The shares increased approximately by -10.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -48.68% in the period of the last 30 days.