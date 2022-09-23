Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is priced at $8.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.26 and reached a high price of $9.54, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.31. The stock touched a low price of $5.755.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, Cano Health to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Cano Health Inc. (“Cano” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, today announced it will participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Koppy, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 4:05 p.m., Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Cano Health Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.54 on 09/22/22, with the lowest value was $3.81 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) full year performance was -42.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cano Health Inc. shares are logging -43.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 118.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.81 and $14.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 23724014 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cano Health Inc. (CANO) recorded performance in the market was -6.40%, having the revenues showcasing 73.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.28B, as it employees total of 2150 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Cano Health Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.64, with a change in the price was noted +3.04. In a similar fashion, Cano Health Inc. posted a movement of +57.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,998,353 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CANO is recording 2.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.23.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cano Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.50%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cano Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.17%, alongside a downfall of -42.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 73.39% during last recorded quarter.