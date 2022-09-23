Do SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) beta value of 0.77 signposts another twist?

SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) is priced at $9.48 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.28 and reached a high price of $10.42, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.08. The stock touched a low price of $10.08.Recently in News on September 2, 2022, SFL – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022. SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) (“SFL” or the “Company”) advises that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 30, 2022. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on the Company’s website at www.sflcorp.com and in the attached links below. You can read further details here

SFL Corporation Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.60 on 05/31/22, with the lowest value was $7.64 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) full year performance was 27.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SFL Corporation Ltd. shares are logging -18.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.64 and $11.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1019221 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) recorded performance in the market was 23.68%, having the revenues showcasing 11.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.30B, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the SFL Corporation Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.31, with a change in the price was noted -0.49. In a similar fashion, SFL Corporation Ltd. posted a movement of -4.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 878,235 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SFL is recording 2.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.58.

Technical breakdown of SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL)

Raw Stochastic average of SFL Corporation Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.23%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SFL Corporation Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.20%, alongside a boost of 27.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.75% during last recorded quarter.