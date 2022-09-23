CohBar Inc. (CWBR): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of CohBar Inc. (CWBR). It is currently valued at $0.14. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.997, after setting-off with the price of $4.623. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.75 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.14.Recently in News on September 22, 2022, CohBar Announces Reverse Stock Split. CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging the power of the mitochondria and the peptides encoded in its genome to develop potential breakthrough therapeutics targeting chronic and age-related diseases, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of the company’s common stock. The reverse stock split will become effective at 12:01am ET on September 23, 2022 and begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on September 23, 2022 with the new CUSIP number 19249J 307. You can read further details here

CohBar Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4500 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.1250 for the same time period, recorded on 09/22/22.

CohBar Inc. (CWBR) full year performance was -87.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CohBar Inc. shares are logging -87.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $1.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6540834 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CohBar Inc. (CWBR) recorded performance in the market was -59.99%, having the revenues showcasing -27.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.60M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Specialists analysis on CohBar Inc. (CWBR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CohBar Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1839, with a change in the price was noted -0.11. In a similar fashion, CohBar Inc. posted a movement of -44.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 473,732 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CWBR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: CohBar Inc. (CWBR)

Raw Stochastic average of CohBar Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.49%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.56%, alongside a downfall of -87.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by -16.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.12% during last recorded quarter.