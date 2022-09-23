BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 507.38K

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) is priced at $3.94 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.08 and reached a high price of $5.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.41. The stock touched a low price of $3.16.Recently in News on September 20, 2022, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises CEO Discusses Latest Developments, Key Objectives in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com. SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Yftah Ben Yaackov, CEO of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAN) (CSE: BYND) (CNSX:BYND.CN) (“BYND” or the “Company”), to discuss the Company’s operations, innovations and outlook for the coming year. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. shares are logging -75.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and -2.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.04 and $16.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2629684 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) recorded performance in the market was -27.31%, having the revenues showcasing -17.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 116.93M.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.11%.

If we look into the earlier routines of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.31%. The shares increased approximately by -13.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.05% during last recorded quarter.