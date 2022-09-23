Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) is on the roll with an average volume of 786.92K in the recent 3 months

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) is priced at $10.31 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.11 and reached a high price of $10.51, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.06. The stock touched a low price of $10.105.Recently in News on July 27, 2022, Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2022. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) (“Ardmore”, the “Company” or “we”) today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Ardmore Shipping Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.60 on 09/20/22, with the lowest value was $3.09 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) full year performance was 191.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares are logging -2.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 233.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.09 and $10.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 549054 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) recorded performance in the market was 205.03%, having the revenues showcasing 45.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 382.60M, as it employees total of 47 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.22, with a change in the price was noted +4.08. In a similar fashion, Ardmore Shipping Corporation posted a movement of +65.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 787,473 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASC is recording 0.99 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.87.

Technical breakdown of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)

Raw Stochastic average of Ardmore Shipping Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.95%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ardmore Shipping Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 205.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 130.65%, alongside a boost of 191.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.01% during last recorded quarter.