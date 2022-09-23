Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN), which is $0.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.9501 after opening rate of $0.87 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7425 before closing at $0.86.Recently in News on September 20, 2022, Addex to Present at the Sachs Associates 22nd Annual Biotech in Europe Forum & Baader Investment Conference. Geneva, Switzerland, September 20, 2022 – Addex Therapeutics (SIX and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that CEO, Tim Dyer will present at both the Sachs Associates 22nd Annual Biotech in Europe forum in Basel, Switzerland and the Baader Investment Conference in Munich, Germany taking place September 21 – 22, 2022 and September 23, 2022, respectively. You can read further details here

Addex Therapeutics Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.8333 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.7425 for the same time period, recorded on 09/22/22.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) full year performance was -92.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Addex Therapeutics Ltd shares are logging -91.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and -3.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.81 and $9.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 550078 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) recorded performance in the market was -87.60%, having the revenues showcasing -31.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.07M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Specialists analysis on Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0482, with a change in the price was noted -4.40. In a similar fashion, Addex Therapeutics Ltd posted a movement of -84.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,910,868 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN)

Raw Stochastic average of Addex Therapeutics Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.85%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -87.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -83.21%, alongside a downfall of -92.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.56% during last recorded quarter.