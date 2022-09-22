WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

For the readers interested in the stock health of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG). It is currently valued at $0.75. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.83, after setting-off with the price of $0.8068. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.73 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.85.Recently in News on August 23, 2022, WeTrade Entered into Strategic Partnership with Guyguide Limited, one of the leading travel agents in Hong Kong, to exclusively design and provide Monkeypox testing kits and insurance coverage products for traveling packages to US, Canada, Australia and European countries. WeTrade Group Inc. (“WeTrade” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETG), an emerging growth company engaged in the business of providing software-as-a-services (SAAS) and cloud intelligent systems for micro-businesses, today announced the Company has entered into strategic cooperation and partnership with Guyguide Limited, a leading travel agent in Hong Kong, to exclusively design and provide Monkeypox testing kits and insurance coverage products for traveling packages to US, Canada, Australia and European countries. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.5000 on 08/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.7300 for the same time period, recorded on 09/21/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WeTrade Group Inc. shares are logging -98.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and -9.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.82 and $50.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 822084 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) recorded performance in the market was -81.27%, having the revenues showcasing -78.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 161.59M, as it employees total of 76 workers.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the WeTrade Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.7840, with a change in the price was noted -2.68. In a similar fashion, WeTrade Group Inc. posted a movement of -78.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 658,841 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WETG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of WeTrade Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 0.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.42%.

If we look into the earlier routines of WeTrade Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.27%. The shares increased approximately by -22.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -85.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -78.60% during last recorded quarter.