This is to seal it as Nucor Corporation (NUE) shares are up 24.86% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Nucor Corporation (NUE) was valued at $113.52. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $114.19 while reaching the peak value of $115.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $110.42. The stock current value is $110.50.Recently in News on September 20, 2022, New Nucor Steel Plate Mill Pursuing LEED v4 Certification. Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that the new steel plate mill being built in Brandenburg, Kentucky has publicly registered to pursue LEED v4 for Building and Design certification. Nucor Steel Brandenburg is the first steel mill in the world to pursue certification under LEED v4, which is more stringent than previous LEED rating systems and ambitiously aligns each credit category with sustainable performance, climate change, and revolutionizes the manufacturing landscape through third-party transparency and reporting requirements. You can read further details here

Nucor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $187.90 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $88.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) full year performance was 14.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nucor Corporation shares are logging -41.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $88.50 and $187.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2535123 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nucor Corporation (NUE) recorded performance in the market was -3.20%, having the revenues showcasing 2.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.97B, as it employees total of 28800 workers.

Analysts verdict on Nucor Corporation (NUE)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Nucor Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 126.61, with a change in the price was noted -50.15. In a similar fashion, Nucor Corporation posted a movement of -31.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,385,518 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NUE is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.39.

Nucor Corporation (NUE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Nucor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.65%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nucor Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.26%, alongside a boost of 14.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.47% during last recorded quarter.