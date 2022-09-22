ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY): How investors can get the most out of their investments

For the readers interested in the stock health of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY). It is currently valued at $13.66. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $16.7999, after setting-off with the price of $15.79. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.50 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $21.53.Recently in News on September 21, 2022, ShiftPixy, Inc. Announces Pricing of $5 Million Private Placement. ShiftPixy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIXY) (“ShiftPixy” or “the Company”), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single U.S. institutional investor for a private placement of common stock and warrants exercisable for common stock expected to result in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $5 million before deducting placement agent commissions and other transaction-related expenses payable by the Company. In the private placement, the Company has agreed to sell 416,667 shares of its common stock together with common warrants to purchase up to 833,334 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock and two accompanying common warrants are being sold together at a combined purchase price of $12.00. The common warrants will have an exercise price of $12.00 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire seven years from the date of issuance. In connection with the private placement, the Company will reduce the exercise price of 124,194 outstanding warrants to purchase shares of common stock to $0.01 per share, effective upon the closing of the private placement. You can read further details here

ShiftPixy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $203.00 on 01/25/22, with the lowest value was $11.06 for the same time period, recorded on 09/07/22.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) full year performance was -87.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ShiftPixy Inc. shares are logging -93.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.06 and $203.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 612772 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) recorded performance in the market was -88.32%, having the revenues showcasing -57.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.01M, as it employees total of 77 workers.

The Analysts eye on ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ShiftPixy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.58, with a change in the price was noted -23.62. In a similar fashion, ShiftPixy Inc. posted a movement of -63.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 428,282 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PIXY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

Raw Stochastic average of ShiftPixy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.29%.

Considering, the past performance of ShiftPixy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -88.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.54%, alongside a downfall of -87.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -30.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by -38.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -57.85% during last recorded quarter.