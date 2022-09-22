Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Impinj Inc. (PI) was up 3.18%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Impinj Inc. (PI). It is currently valued at $92.51. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $94.99, after setting-off with the price of $90.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $90.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $89.66.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, Impinj to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences. Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced its participation in the following conferences:. You can read further details here

Impinj Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $99.00 on 08/12/22, with the lowest value was $39.74 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Impinj Inc. (PI) full year performance was 66.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Impinj Inc. shares are logging -6.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.74 and $99.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 528710 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Impinj Inc. (PI) recorded performance in the market was 4.30%, having the revenues showcasing 80.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.45B, as it employees total of 332 workers.

Impinj Inc. (PI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Impinj Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 68.78, with a change in the price was noted +42.39. In a similar fashion, Impinj Inc. posted a movement of +84.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 331,169 in trading volumes.

Impinj Inc. (PI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Impinj Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.79%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Impinj Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.99%, alongside a boost of 66.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 80.61% during last recorded quarter.