Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -23.25%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED), which is $0.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.18 after opening rate of $0.17 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.13 before closing at $0.13.Recently in News on September 20, 2022, Ra Medical Systems Announces Results of its Special Meeting of Stockholders and a 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED) (“Ra Medical” or the “Company”) announces that at its virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders held today, the Company’s stockholders approved all three proposals on the proxy filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 29, 2022. The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-50 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock, with an effective time of 4:01 p.m. Eastern time on September 30, 2022. The Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at commencement of trading on Monday, October 3, 2022. You can read further details here

Ra Medical Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6899 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.1100 for the same time period, recorded on 09/22/22.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) full year performance was -95.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares are logging -96.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and -10.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $3.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7095771 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) recorded performance in the market was -91.63%, having the revenues showcasing -56.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.76M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2509, with a change in the price was noted -0.21. In a similar fashion, Ra Medical Systems Inc. posted a movement of -64.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,699,069 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RMED is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

Raw Stochastic average of Ra Medical Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.92%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -91.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.41%, alongside a downfall of -95.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by -9.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.12% during last recorded quarter.