Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) was valued at $22.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $22.48 while reaching the peak value of $22.48 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.4501. The stock current value is $20.62.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, Pliant Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Katharine Knobil, M.D. to Board of Directors. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced the appointment of Dr. Katharine Knobil to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. You can read further details here

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.81 on 09/14/22, with the lowest value was $3.96 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) full year performance was 15.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -16.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 420.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.96 and $24.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1158420 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) recorded performance in the market was 52.74%, having the revenues showcasing 163.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.07B, as it employees total of 91 workers.

Analysts verdict on Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Pliant Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.44, with a change in the price was noted +14.21. In a similar fashion, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +221.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,423,022 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLRX is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.06%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 156.79%, alongside a boost of 15.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 163.68% during last recorded quarter.