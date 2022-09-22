Market data suggests positive returns on Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO), which is $6.24 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.60 after opening rate of $6.37 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.13 before closing at $6.14.Recently in News on July 12, 2022, Indonesia Energy Discovers Potential Natural Gas Reservoir During Current Drilling of Kruh-28 Oil Production Well. In addition, IEC announces that current production at Kruh Block plus current market price for oil brings IEC to current cash flow positive operations. You can read further details here

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $86.99 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $2.61 for the same time period, recorded on 01/26/22.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) full year performance was 44.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares are logging -92.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 139.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.61 and $86.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 572230 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) recorded performance in the market was 122.86%, having the revenues showcasing -13.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.28M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.41, with a change in the price was noted -12.76. In a similar fashion, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited posted a movement of -67.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,546,456 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INDO is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Technical breakdown of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO)

Raw Stochastic average of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.00%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 122.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.73%, alongside a boost of 44.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.45% during last recorded quarter.