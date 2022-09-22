Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (JZ): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (JZ) is priced at $2.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.29 and reached a high price of $3.37, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.28. The stock touched a low price of $2.80.Recently in News on August 30, 2022, Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $25 Million Initial Public Offering of American Depository Shares for its Client Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: JZ). Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of an initial public offering (the “Offering”) for its client Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (“Jianzhi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JZ), a leading provider of digital educational content in China. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$25 million of 5,000,000 ADSs of its American Depository Share (“ADS”) at a public offering price of US$5.00 per ADS from this Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares of the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters the right to purchase up to an aggregate of 750,000 additional ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering closed on August 30, 2022 and the Company’s ADSs began trading on August 26, 2022 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “JZ”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jianzhi Education Technology Gr shares are logging -98.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and -8.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.25 and $186.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1677008 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (JZ) recorded performance in the market was -84.05%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.95M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

