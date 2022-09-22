Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR), which is $1.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.16 after opening rate of $1.04 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.00 before closing at $1.04.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, Jeffs’ Brands Allocates up to $1 Million for the Launch of its Brands in Sweden and Belgium. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (the “Company”, Nasdaq: JFBR), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, announced today the launch of its stores and brands in Sweden and Belgium, after completing the required regulatory processes. To date, the Company has received Amazon’s approval for sale of its brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain and Italy. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd shares are logging -66.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.99 and $3.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 767880 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) recorded performance in the market was -59.33%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.35M.

Analysts verdict on Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR)

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.33%.