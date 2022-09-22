Investors have a limited window left to buy Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH). It is currently valued at $2.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.25, after setting-off with the price of $3.09. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.45 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.13.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, Steakholder Foods™ to Showcase Advanced 3D Bio-Printing Capabilities at the 2022 Future Food-Tech Summit in London. Visitors to the Steakholder Foods booth will be invited to print personalized steaks in real time, and the company plans to connect with other food industry players to discuss collaborative opportunities based on its 3D printing technology. You can read further details here

Steakholder Foods Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.49 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $2.45 for the same time period, recorded on 09/21/22.

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) full year performance was -58.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Steakholder Foods Ltd. shares are logging -74.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and -4.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.60 and $9.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 940863 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) recorded performance in the market was -53.56%, having the revenues showcasing -25.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.64M, as it employees total of 38 workers.

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Steakholder Foods Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.54, with a change in the price was noted -1.81. In a similar fashion, Steakholder Foods Ltd. posted a movement of -42.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 47,420 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STKH is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Steakholder Foods Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Steakholder Foods Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.00%, alongside a downfall of -58.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -27.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by -22.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.30% during last recorded quarter.