HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.06M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT), which is $2.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.93 after opening rate of $1.93 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.58 before closing at $1.58.Recently in News on September 20, 2022, HeartBeam Launches New Video Showcasing the HeartBeam AIMI™ and AIMIGo™ Technologies. Reminder: Company to Host Virtual Roadshow Webinar on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HeartBeam Inc. shares are logging -63.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $5.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 19529674 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) recorded performance in the market was -48.70%, having the revenues showcasing 13.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.39M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4396, with a change in the price was noted +0.68. In a similar fashion, HeartBeam Inc. posted a movement of +49.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,512,472 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEAT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of HeartBeam Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.72%.

If we look into the earlier routines of HeartBeam Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.70%. The shares increased approximately by 26.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by 25.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.67% during last recorded quarter.