Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) was valued at $8.66. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.94 while reaching the peak value of $8.94 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.18. The stock current value is $8.36.Recently in News on September 6, 2022, Chindata Group announced 2022 Q2 financial report: delivering upbeat revenue and adjusted EBITDA results for eight straight quarters. On August 25, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year 2022 ended June 30, 2022. Chindata Group firmly grasped the development opportunities of the digital economy and China’s “East Data West Computation” policy, and continued to maintain a strong growth in the second quarter. Total IT capacity of the data center increased to 776MW; revenue in the second quarter of 2022 increased by 51.2% year over year (“YoY”) to RMB 1,038.1 million; net income in the second quarter increased by 206.3% YoY to RMB199.6 million, with a margin of 19.2%. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 increased by 60.8% YoY to RMB544.3 million, with a margin of 52.4%. The Company has been delivering upbeat revenue and adjusted EBITDA results for eight straight quarters. You can read further details here

Chindata Group Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.08 on 09/13/22, with the lowest value was $3.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) full year performance was -11.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares are logging -21.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 122.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.75 and $10.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2325717 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) recorded performance in the market was 26.86%, having the revenues showcasing 16.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.20B, as it employees total of 1315 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.30, with a change in the price was noted +2.36. In a similar fashion, Chindata Group Holdings Limited posted a movement of +39.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,546,676 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CD is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Technical breakdown of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Raw Stochastic average of Chindata Group Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.50%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Chindata Group Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.47%, alongside a downfall of -11.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.27% during last recorded quarter.