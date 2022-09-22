Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA), which is $0.67 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.73 after opening rate of $0.73 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.6512 before closing at $0.73.Recently in News on September 10, 2022, Cabaletta Bio Presents New Interim Data from the DesCAARTes™ Phase 1 Trial at the 31st EADV Congress. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, today presented updated clinical and translational data through 6 months of follow-up in cohorts A1 through A4 as well as 28-day safety data and DSG3-CAART persistence data through day 29 for cohorts A1 through A5 from the DesCAARTes™ trial at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress, which is being held in Milan, Italy from September 7-10, 2022. You can read further details here

Cabaletta Bio Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.0683 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.6512 for the same time period, recorded on 09/21/22.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) full year performance was -94.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cabaletta Bio Inc. shares are logging -95.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and -6.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $14.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1155337 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) recorded performance in the market was -82.27%, having the revenues showcasing -34.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.13M, as it employees total of 57 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cabaletta Bio Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2745, with a change in the price was noted -0.79. In a similar fashion, Cabaletta Bio Inc. posted a movement of -53.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 893,479 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CABA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cabaletta Bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.67%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cabaletta Bio Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.40%, alongside a downfall of -94.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -23.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -59.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.12% during last recorded quarter.