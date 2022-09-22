Boiling and ready to burst as NIO Inc. (NIO) last month performance was -3.43%

At the end of the latest market close, NIO Inc. (NIO) was valued at $18.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $20.12 while reaching the peak value of $20.16 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.25. The stock current value is $18.18.Recently in News on September 7, 2022, NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Quarterly Total Revenues reached RMB10,292.4 million (US$1,536.6 million)iQuarterly Deliveries of the ES8, the ES6, the EC6 and the ET7 were 25,059 vehicles. You can read further details here

NIO Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.80 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $11.67 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

NIO Inc. (NIO) full year performance was -47.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NIO Inc. shares are logging -58.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.67 and $44.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20687632 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NIO Inc. (NIO) recorded performance in the market was -42.23%, having the revenues showcasing -18.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.63B, as it employees total of 15204 workers.

Specialists analysis on NIO Inc. (NIO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.18, with a change in the price was noted +1.69. In a similar fashion, NIO Inc. posted a movement of +10.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 55,352,496 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NIO is recording 0.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.38.

Trends and Technical analysis: NIO Inc. (NIO)

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.53%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.94%, alongside a downfall of -47.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.85% during last recorded quarter.