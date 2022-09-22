Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) market price of $2.01 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY), which is $2.01 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.10 after opening rate of $2.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.97 before closing at $1.97.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, Berkshire Grey Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results; Surpasses Q2 Expectations with Revenue of $23.4 Million. Berkshire Grey Inc. (Nasdaq: BGRY), a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Berkshire Grey Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.8400 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.4000 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) full year performance was -71.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Berkshire Grey Inc. shares are logging -74.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.40 and $7.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 661164 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) recorded performance in the market was -63.45%, having the revenues showcasing 11.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 495.30M, as it employees total of 370 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Berkshire Grey Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0600, with a change in the price was noted -0.56. In a similar fashion, Berkshire Grey Inc. posted a movement of -21.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,101,732 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BGRY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY)

Raw Stochastic average of Berkshire Grey Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.91%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Berkshire Grey Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.98%, alongside a downfall of -71.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.67% during last recorded quarter.