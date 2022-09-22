Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) canâ€™t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.60M

Letâ€™s start up with the current stock price of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN), which is $12.75 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.995 after opening rate of $12.84 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.685 before closing at $12.81.Recently in News on August 30, 2022, Arthur Kacprzak Steps Down; Darren Myers is appointed Algonquin’s Chief Financial Officer. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (“AQN” or “the Company”) (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Darren Myers Chief Financial Officer. This follows the decision of Arthur Kacprzak to step down from this role effective immediately. Mr. Kacprzak has agreed to remain with the Company in an advisory capacity through the end of 2022 to support a smooth transition to his successor. You can read further details here

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the companyâ€™s stock is recorded $16.01 on 04/08/22, with the lowest value was $12.69 for the same time period, recorded on 09/21/22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) full year performance was -16.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stockâ€™s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares are logging -20.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stockâ€™s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.73 and $16.01.

The companyâ€™s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3453551 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) recorded performance in the market was -11.76%, having the revenues showcasing -3.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.67B, as it employees total of 3445 workers.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) in the eye of market guruâ€™s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.88, with a change in the price was noted -2.06. In a similar fashion, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. posted a movement of -13.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,941,293 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the companyâ€™s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholdersâ€™ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholdersâ€™ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AQN is recording 1.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.34.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.68%. In the last 20 days, the companyâ€™s Stochastic %K was 6.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.41%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the companyâ€™s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.12%, alongside a downfall of -16.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.99% during last recorded quarter.